As part of a series of workshops exploring human rights concerns related to the COVID-19 response, Amnesty International USA will be holding a workshop titled “Technology and Surveillance in the Age of COVID-19”. The workshop will cover the themes of how digital technologies track and monitor individuals and populations, concerns around digital surveillance powers, and recommendations of how governments can respond to the pandemic while still upholding basic values of human rights.

These are extraordinary times, but it’s critical to stress that respect for human rights is vitally important now, more than ever. Countries cannot simply disregard rights such as privacy and freedom of expression in the name of tackling a public health crisis. The COVID-19 response offers an opportunity to demonstrate our shared humanity. We can make extraordinary efforts to fight this pandemic that are consistent with human rights standards and rule of law and make sure we shape what the world looks like in the future in the most positive light.

