As part of a series of workshops exploring human rights concerns related to the COVID-19 response, Amnesty International USA will be holding a workshop titled “Europe & Central Asia At Risk: Human Rights, Humanitarian Aid and the Response to COVID-19 in Hungary, Russia, and Afghanistan”. This workshop will break down the “who”, the “how” and the “why” of rights abuses in Russia, Hungary, and Afghanistan, the humanitarian challenges for aid organizations, and offer up recommendations.

WHAT: Europe & Central Asia At Risk: Human Rights, Humanitarian Aid and the Response to COVID-19 in Hungary, Russia, and Afghanistan

WHO: Daniel Balson, advocacy director for Europe and Central Asia at Amnesty International USA

David Vig, director of Amnesty International Hungary

WHEN: Thursday, April 23, 1-1:30PM EST/10:00-10:30AM PST. The structure will include a welcome and a presentation by speakers, followed by 20 minutes of Q & A for media

HOW: Please RSVP to Mariya Parodi, at [email protected] for the call-in information

Those interested in receiving regular updates and briefing documents from Amnesty experts can also email [email protected] to be included on the COVID-19 distribution list.

More information:

Prisoner of conscience Konstantin Kotov will remain in jail in Russia (news, April 20)

Failures to guarantee safe access to abortion in Europe endangers health of women, girls amid COVID-19 (news, April 8)

Amnesty International highlights human rights priorities for country responses to COVID-19 (report, April 1)

Authorities in Russia urged to protect half a million prison population in face of COVID-19 (March 31)

Granting government in Hungary unlimited power under new COVID-19 law is disturbing development (March 30)

Imprisoned journalists, human rights defenders and others in Turkey at risk of COVID-19 must be urgently released (March 30)

Decision of Bosnia to confine thousands of migrants into camp inhumane and puts lives at risk (news, March 27)

More about COVID-19 and international human rights: https://www.amnestyusa.org/distant-but-together-responding-to-covid-19/