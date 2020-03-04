As part of an ongoing series of workshops exploring human rights concerns related to the COVID-19 response, Amnesty International USA (AIUSA) will be holding its third workshop titled “Gun Violence In the Age of COVID-19” on Thursday, April 9th, at 1:30pm EST. The workshop will address the gun violence risks posed by increased gun sales and stay at home orders, including how improperly secured guns put families and children in danger, instances of domestic violence and abuse, as well as concerns for individuals at risk of suicide.

The workshop comes amid reports of record-high gun sales and background checks conducted across the country, accidental shootings in Arizona, Kentucky, Missouri, and Oregon that claimed the lives of children as young as three years old, and early evidence of an increase in instances of domestic violence. AIUSA has previously condemned the federal government’s decision to list firearms as essential and critical to pandemic infrastructure.

Please RSVP for call-in information.

WHAT: Gun Violence Risks During COVID-19

WHO: Ernest Coverson (campaign manager for the End Gun Violence Campaign), Ryan Mace (Senior Policy Advisor), and Jasmeet Sidhu (Senior Researcher)

WHEN: Thursday, April 9, 2020, at 1:30 PM EST

HOW: RSVP to [email protected]

Those interested in receiving regular updates and briefing documents from Amnesty experts can also email [email protected] to be included on the COVID-19 distribution list.

To learn more about COVID-19 and human rights, visit: https://www.amnestyusa.org/distant-but-together-responding-to-covid-19/