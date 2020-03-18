As part of a series of workshops exploring human rights concerns related to the COVID-19 response, Amnesty International USA will be holding a workshop titled “The impact of COVID-19 on the Middle East and North Africa”. The workshop will cover how COVID-19 has disrupted the lives of millions of people living throughout the Middle East and North Africa and discuss ways the impact can be mitigated, ways that the public is coming together during the pandemic, as well as recommendations of how governments can respond.

These are extraordinary times, but it’s critical to stress that respect for human rights is vitally important now, more than ever. The COVID-19 response offers an opportunity to demonstrate our shared humanity.

WHAT: The impact of COVID-19 on the Middle East and North Africa

WHO: Philippe Nassif, advocacy director for the Middle East and North Africa at Amnesty International USA

Randa Slim, Director of the conflict resolution program at the Middle East Institute

WHEN: Thursday, April 16, 1-1:45PM EST

HOW: Please RSVP to Mariya Parodi, at [email protected] for call-in information

Those interested in receiving regular updates and briefing documents from Amnesty experts can also email [email protected] to be included on the COVID-19 distribution list. Further dates for workshops, as well as speakers, will be announced shortly. This workshop will have a Q & A.

