Venezuela: In Wake of Mass Demonstrations, the Right to Protest Must Be Protected

In response to the political unrest in Venezuela following the election results last week, Daniel Noroña, Advocacy Director, Americas with Amnesty International USA, made the following statement:

“Amnesty International takes note of the State Department’s calls to respect the right to protest in Venezuela. Since the government results were announced and the opposition challenged them, mass demonstrations have erupted around the country in support of the opposition’s claims.

“In response, state authorities rolled out a systematic policy of widespread repression, including mass, politically motivated arbitrary detentions; reports of torture of key opposition figures; use of lethal and less lethal force; unlawful home raids with excessive use of force; mobilization of armed pro-government groups and plain clothes security forces; and a strongly stigmatizing discourse against political activists, human rights defenders and NGOs. Amnesty International is deeply concerned over the life and personal safety of detained members of opposition parties, including the credible risk they face of being subjected to torture, as well as the situation of hundreds of arbitrary detainees whose due process rights have been grossly ignored.

“We call on the U.S. government to remain vigilant on the actions taken by the security forces that are purposely targeting the opposition and publicly call for the strictest protection of the rights to life, personal integrity and freedom of Venezuelans. Under article 68 of the Venezuelan Constitution and international law, the Venezuelan government has the obligation to respect, protect and fulfill the right to protest.”

