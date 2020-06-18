In response to the Supreme Court rejecting the Trump administration’s attempt to end the DACA program, Charanya Krishnaswami, Advocacy Director for the Americas at Amnesty International USA, released the following statement:

“Today, we celebrate the Supreme Court’s ruling against these attempts to dismantle DACA. In the words of Justice Sotomayor, Trump’s decision to rescind DACA was ‘arbitrary and capricious’.

“While the Trump Administration tried to push its discriminatory anti-immigrant agenda, the movement was able to remind everyone of our power to stand for equal rights. Let’s continue to follow their lead and uncompromisingly fight for what is right and just, even when it seems impossible. The fight for the rights of Black and brown immigrants is part of the broader struggle for racial justice in which we must all engage.

“Although this ruling is a cause for celebration today, it is by no means a permanent solution. To ensure lasting protection, DACA recipients and the millions of undocumented people who are in limbo because of cruel and outdated immigration laws still need a pathway to citizenship – and it’s up to Congress to provide that.”