In reaction to the Supreme Court ruling that the 1964 Civil Rights Act barring sex discrimination in the workplace protects LGBTQ employees from being fired because of their sexual orientation, Tarah Demant, Director of the Gender, Sexuality, and Identity Program at Amnesty International USA released the following statement:

“The Supreme Court now has upheld the most basic value of equality, a human right that every one of us deserves. We celebrate the court decision that recognizes that non-discrimination in the workplace applies to everyone, no matter their sex, sexuality, or gender identity—and we celebrate with LGBTQI people who have long waited for equal recognition under the law.

“No one should be afraid to be who they are in order to work or live their lives. LGBTQI people have a right to the same protections as everyone else, and they deserve to be able to live their lives without fear of discrimination — something the Supreme Court has affirmed today.”