Following President Trump’s announcement this afternoon that the United States is ending its relationship with the World Health Organization, Joanne Lin, the national director for Advocacy and Government Affairs at Amnesty International USA, said:

“President Trump’s decision to cut ties with the World Health Organization is a callous act that will undercut the global effort to eradicate COVID-19. A once-in-a-century pandemic is not the time to play politics. As the world bands together to fight this pandemic, some countries have increased their financial contributions to the WHO. The U.S. stands alone in severing ties with the WHO. This is both tone-deaf and deadly.

“As people around the country mourn the killing of George Floyd, the President makes no mention of the pain inflicted on his family and communities around the country, choosing instead to attack the only international health organization seeking to eradicate COVID-19, while sowing division and hate at home.”

This statement comes following a letter AIUSA sent to Congress in April, expressing concerns over President Trump’s decision to cut off funding to the WHO.

Joanne Lin is available for interviews. Contact Mariya Parodi, [email protected]

People can demand justice for George Floyd here.

About #RightsNow!

COVID-19 is a human rights crisis on an unprecedented scale. It’s affecting everyone, but some are hit much harder than others. Amnesty’s new RightsNow! Campaign is not just about surviving this pandemic. We must create a new future where all of us can live in dignity and thrive. Demand President Trump and Congress put human rights at the center of the COVID-19 response and recovery. Join now.

About deadly force and police accountability Hundreds of people are killed by police every year in the United States. Amnesty International USA works with local, state, and national organizations to document how police use of lethal force threatens human rights and to pass laws that bring standards and accountability. People can join in the work here.