Responding to a new Trump administration regulation that radically restricts who qualifies for asylum, Charanya Krishnaswami, the advocacy director for the Americas, said:

“While a rash of recent policies has gutted the process of seeking asylum, this new rule is the Trump administration’s most dramatic attempt yet to redefine who qualifies for this vital protection. Even after the current asylum ban implemented under the guise of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic is lifted, the dozens of new changes these regulations make to asylum laws, which practically write the refugee definition out of existence, will be profound and potentially long-lasting.

“The Trump administration’s intent is clear: it is designing a regime in which the vast majority of people seeking safety — from survivors of gender-based persecution and torture to people fleeing levels of violence seen only in war zones — will never be able to access it.

“The Trump administration is doubling down on a xenophobic, anti-immigrant agenda while the President is fueling violence against Black and Brown people in our country with his racist, white supremacist rhetoric. It’s time for policies that embrace the humanity and fundamental human rights of all.”

