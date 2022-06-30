In response to today’s U.S. Supreme Court decision on the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), Amy Fischer, Americas Advocacy Director at Amnesty International USA, said:

“In the wake of yet another avoidable tragedy fueled by failed deterrence policy in which over 50 migrants died in the back of a tractor trailer in San Antonio, the Supreme Court affirmed today that the Biden administration rightly terminated MPP. The Biden administration must now quickly move to ensure that those impacted by MPP have immediate access to pursue their asylum claims in safety.

“With MPP and Title 42 in place, the borderlands are a place of cascading, failed policies in which there is no access to asylum, and asylum-seekers are forced to take increasingly dangerous routes to safety. The result of today’s decision will mean that people who have been thrust into danger in Mexico will now have the ability to exercise their right to seek asylum.

“While we celebrate today, access to asylum at the border is still under threat, as Title 42 is abused to forcibly expel asylum-seekers to dangerous areas in Mexico where they face the threat of kidnapping, rape and violence, deport them to the very countries from which they fled persecution, and force them to take desperate and perilous routes to try to find safety.

“The crisis at the U.S. border is a crisis of human rights and its roots trace back to the White House. Migrants have paid a terrible price for xenophobic policies like MPP and Title 42. Congress and the Biden administration must immediately act to uphold access to asylum without further delay.”

