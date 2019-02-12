Ahead of hearings before the Supreme Court of the United States on the case of New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc et al. v. City of New York, challenging ​a now repealed regulation prohibiting transporting firearms to gun ranges, shooting competitions and second homes outside of the city, the End Gun Violence campaign manager at Amnesty International USA, Ernest Coverson said:

“What is at hand in this case is really an attempt by the NRA to place guns before people’s safety and before people’s other basic rights. The NRA is arguing for unrestricted access to guns anytime and anywhere. The Second Amendment comes with responsibilities, and the NRA has been advocating against common sense gun safety regulations that an overwhelming majority of people in the U.S., including its own members, support.

“Today, people in the U.S. cannot be safe in schools, in hospitals, in places of worship, in parks, in movie theaters, or in any other public space. Removing regulations requiring permits to carry concealed guns could prove lethal, as individuals who intend harm and who should not have access to guns could secretly carry them to any public space they like. In a time when we are regularly experiencing mass shootings and gun violence nationwide, we need more safeguards, not less.”

Background and context

The New York State Rifle & Pistol Association (NYSRPA) is the New York State affiliate of the National Rifle Association (NRA).

The Supreme Court has not heard a gun rights case in almost 10 years.

In October, Amnesty International published a report revealing a justice system that has failed survivors of intimate partner violence in Louisiana. In July, Amnesty International published a report examining whether the U.S. has met its obligation under human rights law to provide effective remedies to survivors of gun violence. The report was a follow-up to “In the Line of Fire: Human Rights and the U.S. Gun Violence Crisis,” which examined how all aspects of life in the U.S. have been compromised in some way by the unfettered access to guns, with no attempts at meaningful national regulation.

