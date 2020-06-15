Following the announcement that the U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear multiple Second Amendment cases, Ernest Coverson, Campaign Manager for the End Gun Violence Campaign at Amnesty International USA, released the following statement:

“The decision by the Supreme Court to not hear cases regarding the Second Amendment underscores the need for Congress to take up action to safeguard communities from gun violence and work towards preventing the 36,000 deaths caused by guns per year. Gun violence has become so prevalent in the United States that it has become a human rights crisis, as it denies the ability for one to live their life free from fear of violence.

“We urge Congress to use this time to increase our country’s investment in community gun violence prevention programs and passing universal background checks and bans on civilian possession of assault weapons and large-capacity magazines. Specifically, we would like to see the Assault Weapons Ban (S. 66, H.R.1296), the Disarm Hate Act (S. 1462, H.R. 2708), and the Break the Cycle of Violence Act (S. 2671, H.R. 4836) be adopted.”