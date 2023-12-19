Sudan: Fresh Fears for Civilians as Fighting Extends to Wad Madani

Responding to the outbreak of fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan’s second city Wad Madani, Amnesty International’s Regional Director for East and Southern Africa, Tigere Chagutah, said:

“We’re deeply concerned about the plight of civilians in Wad Madani. Amid fear and panic, many thousands of people have fled the city in recent days. We urge the SAF and RSF to protect civilians and to ensure safe passage for those wanting to leave areas affected by violence.

“Wad Madani has also been serving as a hub for humanitarian operations since the conflict in Sudan started eight months ago and reports of the suspension of aid operations due to insecurity is compounding an already dire situation. Many people now trapped in or fleeing Wad Madani had earlier fled there from Khartoum seeking safety when hostilities broke out in April. We call on all parties to the conflict in Sudan to ensure unhindered and immediate humanitarian access to all civilians in need, within and outside Wad Madani.