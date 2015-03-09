Responding to an announcement by Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell that he will not charge the former police officer who fatally shot Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, Kristina Roth, the Senior Advocate, Criminal Justice Program at Amnesty International, said:

“Six years ago, Michael Brown, a teenager, was killed by officer Darren Wilson. Thousands more have been killed by police since then, yet few officers have been prosecuted and even fewer convicted. The unlawful killings of Black people around the nation demonstrate the larger pattern of discrimination by law enforcement. The laws in Missouri — and everywhere else in the United States – must change to prevent unlawful deaths from occurring. Then, and only then, can Black children around the country grow up with the ability to be feel safe.”

