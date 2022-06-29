Last week, we watched with horror as abortion rights protesters in Cedar Rapids, Iowa were struck by a vehicle seemingly intent on attacking individuals exercising their right to protest the Supreme Court’s horrific overturn of abortion rights in the United States. The driver of the vehicle charged at protesters crossing the street, ran over the foot of one protester, and ripped an Amnesty International poster with the slogan “Abortion is a Human Right” carried by yet another protester.

Those who disagree with us and our more than 10 million members, supporters, and activists across the globe can rip up as many signs as they would like. We’ll keep printing them. No matter what happens, we’ll keep showing up. Amnesty International USA membership, supporters, and staff will continue to exercise our right to protest to ensure that the human right to abortion is enshrined into U.S. law in every U.S. state in the months and years to come.

We express solidarity with those who continue to show up to exercise their rights. We are the majority, and we will not remain silent.

Contact: Vanessa Parra, [email protected]