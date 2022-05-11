In response to a court ruling in El Salvador that sentenced a woman to 30 years in prison for aggravated homicide after suffering an obstetric emergency, Erika Guevara-Rosas, Americas director at Amnesty International, said:

“This sentence is a travesty of justice. Suffering an obstetric emergency is devastating for anyone, and the role of the state when this happens should be to provide accompaniment and support to alleviate this suffering; not to exacerbate it by criminalizing women.

“In a context where countries all over Latin America are taking great strides in favor of the right to legal abortion, it is truly disappointing to see that El Salvador continues to stand on the wrong side of history and human rights.”

