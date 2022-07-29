In response to today’s House of Representatives vote to ban assault weapons, Amnesty International USA submitted this statement urging approval of the Assault Weapons Ban of 2022 H.R. 1808:

“The Assault Weapons Ban of 2022 is an incremental step that will help to end gun violence in the United States. Congress has an opportunity to help communities terrorized by these guns feel safer.

“Assault rifles are particularly lethal because rounds fired typically achieve a velocity of over 3,000 feet per second, compared to handguns that fire rounds closer to 1,000 feet per second.

“Under international human rights law, the government has a duty to prevent violations of the human right to live by taking measures to address actual or foreseeable threats to this right, including in the context of gun violence.

“The right to live is directly threatened by the availability of weapons that were created to kill the greatest number of people in the least amount of time.

“Amnesty International USA now encourage the U.S. Senate to pass S.736, and protect communities across the country.”

