Responding to news that the U.S. Senate will vote on the Women’s Health Protection Act on Wednesday, May 11, Tarah Demant, Interim National Director for Programs, Advocacy and Government Affairs, said:

“This week marked a bleak chapter for human rights in the United States, but it is not one without hope. That hope, and the rights of people throughout this country, hinges on a pivotal vote taking place in the U.S. Senate next week. The Women’s Health Protection Act would codify Roe v. Wade into federal law, codifying protections for the rights of women, girls, and those who can become pregnant.

“Abortion is a basic healthcare need for millions of women, girls, and people who can become pregnant. If this legislation fails, it is a massive step back in time, putting the lives of millions of people at risk. While we are navigating dangerous waters, there is something each and every one of us can do: call your Senators and let them know that forcing someone to carry a pregnancy, for whatever reason, is a grotesque violation of human rights.

“This moment must be a wake up call for Americans across the country and their representatives in government. Generations of people have fought for the right to abortion in the United States. Now is not the time to stand on the sidelines but to make our collective voices heard so that every woman, girl or person who can become pregnant has the right to abortion and control over their bodies.”

