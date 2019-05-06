The Trump Administration reportedly will suspend English classes, legal aid, and recreational programs to unaccompanied migrant and asylum-seeking children detained in federally-run detention centers. The following can be attributed to Denise Bell, researcher for refugee and migrant rights at Amnesty International USA:

“It’s bad enough that the Trump administration is trying to normalize the warehousing of children. It’s unconscionable that they would so blatantly try to strip them of their rights. Locking up children and then denying them legal aid, education, and even playtime is all part of this administration’s cruel efforts to dehumanize people who have come to the U.S. seeking safety. Children’s human rights must be protected by ensuring they receive proper care while in government custody and are released as soon as possible.”

Amnesty International staff recently observed conditions for unaccompanied children at the federally-operated “temporary influx center” for unaccompanied children in Homestead, Fla. Researchers observed a stark difference between the smaller, permanent, state-licensed shelters and the federal facility, which is not subject to the same regulations. More information about their findings can be found here: https://www.amnestyusa.org/our-work/government-relations/advocacy/amnesty-international-visit-to-homestead-facility-april-2-2019/