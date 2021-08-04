In response to the news that a Congressional letter was sent to President Biden by 75 Representatives urging him to close the military prison at Guantanamo Bay ‘once and for all,’ Daphne Eviatar, Director, Security with Human Rights at Amnesty International USA said:

“This letter, signed by four House committee chairs, should send a clear message to President Biden: he has the political support to swiftly close the detention center at Guantanamo. With the twentieth anniversary of the so-called ‘War on Terror’ around the corner, it’s time to shutter this horrific symbol of torture, indefinite detention, and injustice, once and for all, and pursue a national security strategy that is rooted in human rights for all.”