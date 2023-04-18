On the anniversary of Leonard Peltier’s conviction 46 years ago on April 18, Amnesty International has launched a new campaign calling on President Biden to grant him clemency and release him on humanitarian grounds. Said Zeke Johnson, National Director of Campaigns & Crisis Response, “No one should be locked up, let alone for over 40 years, when there are serious concerns about the fairness of their trial. President Biden should right this historic wrong and grant Leonard Peltier clemency.”

Peltier, a Native American activist and member of the American Indian Movement (AIM) was convicted for the murder of two FBI agents Jack Coler and Ronald Williams at the Pine Ridge Reservation. Amnesty International, an independent human rights organization, had observers at the trial, and has long raised concerns over the fairness of the legal proceedings and trial leading to the conviction.

Given these concerns and that Leonard Peltier has spent over four decades in prison and is in ill-health, Amnesty International is calling on President Biden to grant Leonard Peltier clemency and release him on humanitarian grounds and as a matter of justice. Amnesty is not alone: many others have called for Peltier’s release, including the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu and other Nobel Peace Prize Laureates; former FBI Agents Coleen Rowley and John Ryan; Indigenous Tribes, including the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, US Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren; and even the U.S. Attorney, James Reynolds, whose team led the prosecution and appeal of Leonard Peltier’s case.

For more information, please see www.amnestyusa.org/peltier, including these letters of support for clemency: https://www.amnestyusa.org/free-leonard-peltier/resources/

