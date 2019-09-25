Gun violence has become so prevalent in the United States that it amounts to a human rights crisis. The week of July 28, 2019 our country saw four mass shootings, not including shootings in Chicago which killed eight and wounded forty-seven.
TODAY, Wednesday, September 25 from 1:00 – 3:30 pm, a coalition of gun violence prevention organizations will hold a rally to draw attention to the crisis, remember the lives of those lost, and push for action. A visual action will involve people who have lost loved ones to gun violence carrying black and white photos of those they’ve lost. The rally is calling for a passage of universal background checks, gun licensing, and an assault weapon ban.
To arrange an interview with Jasmeet Sidhu, the senior researcher and Ernest Coverson, the manager of the End Gun Violence campaign at Amnesty International USA, a sponsor for the rally, please contact Mariya Parodi at [email protected].
What: National Rally to End Gun Violence
Speakers:
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer
Senator Chris Murphy
Senator Dick Durbin
Congressman Mike Thompson
Congresswoman Robin Kelly
Congresswoman Katherine Clark
Congresswoman Lucy McBath
Congresswoman Yvette D. Clarke
Father Mike Pfleger, The Faith Community of Saint Sabina
Pamela Bosley, Purpose Over Pain
Po Murray, Chairwoman, Newtown Action Alliance
Lily Eskelsen Garcia, President National Education Association
Kris Brown, President of Brady
Lauren Hogg, March for Our Lives
Trevon Bosley, The BRAVE Youth Leaders
Sandy Phillips, Survivors Empowered
Fred Guttenberg, Orange Ribbons for Gun Safety
Carolyn Dixon, Where Do We Go From Here, Inc.
Pastor Delonte Gholston, Peace Fellowship Church:
Tamika Mallory
Performances by:
St. Sabina Youth Choir
Peter Yarrow
Parkland Students
Gays Against Guns
Sponsors: Amnesty International USA, The Faith Community of Saint Sabina from Chicago Purpose Over Pain Newtown Action Alliance and 64 other organizations
When: September 25 from 1:00 to 3:30 pm EST
Where: The West Lawn, Capitol Hill, Washington, DC 20003