Gun violence has become so prevalent in the United States that it amounts to a human rights crisis. The week of July 28, 2019 our country saw four mass shootings, not including shootings in Chicago which killed eight and wounded forty-seven.

TODAY, Wednesday, September 25 from 1:00 – 3:30 pm, a coalition of gun violence prevention organizations will hold a rally to draw attention to the crisis, remember the lives of those lost, and push for action. A visual action will involve people who have lost loved ones to gun violence carrying black and white photos of those they’ve lost. The rally is calling for a passage of universal background checks, gun licensing, and an assault weapon ban.

To arrange an interview with Jasmeet Sidhu, the senior researcher and Ernest Coverson, the manager of the End Gun Violence campaign at Amnesty International USA, a sponsor for the rally, please contact Mariya Parodi at [email protected].

What: National Rally to End Gun Violence

Speakers:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer

Senator Chris Murphy

Senator Dick Durbin

Congressman Mike Thompson

Congresswoman Robin Kelly

Congresswoman Katherine Clark

Congresswoman Lucy McBath

Congresswoman Yvette D. Clarke

Father Mike Pfleger, The Faith Community of Saint Sabina

Pamela Bosley, Purpose Over Pain

Po Murray, Chairwoman, Newtown Action Alliance

Lily Eskelsen Garcia, President National Education Association

Kris Brown, President of Brady

Lauren Hogg, March for Our Lives

Trevon Bosley, The BRAVE Youth Leaders

Sandy Phillips, Survivors Empowered

Fred Guttenberg, Orange Ribbons for Gun Safety

Carolyn Dixon, Where Do We Go From Here, Inc.

Pastor Delonte Gholston, Peace Fellowship Church:

Tamika Mallory

Performances by:

St. Sabina Youth Choir

Peter Yarrow

Parkland Students

Gays Against Guns

Sponsors: Amnesty International USA, The Faith Community of Saint Sabina from Chicago Purpose Over Pain Newtown Action Alliance and 64 other organizations

When: September 25 from 1:00 to 3:30 pm EST

Where: The West Lawn, Capitol Hill, Washington, DC 20003