In response to President Biden’s foreign policy speech tonight, Paul O’Brien, Executive Director of Amnesty International USA, issued the following quote:

“20 trucks of aid for over 2 million people in peril is not enough to protect Palestinian civilians facing extreme risk. The violence and the blockade need to end.

“President Biden said he spoke with Prime Minister Netanyahu about upholding international law. He talked about the importance of getting food, water, and medicine into Gaza. He said that Palestinians and Israelis deserve to live in dignity and peace. Yet, he has simultaneously committed further military funding to the Israeli government which will only escalate the violence and cause more civilian deaths. Right now, millions of Palestinians are at extreme risk due to the ongoing airstrikes and cannot find safety.

“The Palestinian civilian death toll is rapidly climbing, hundreds of thousands have been displaced, while large areas have been reduced to rubble. All the while, Gaza’s 2.2 million population remains under siege without food, water, electricity, and fuel, building on a punitive 16-year blockade by the Israeli government. It has never been more urgent for President Biden to demand the Israeli government stop killing civilians, protect all civilians as a priority, immediately lift the blockade so that Gazans are not subjected to collective punishment, and restore access to the basic necessities that they need to survive—fuel, food, water, medical care—and more humanitarian aid and access.”

Contact: [email protected]