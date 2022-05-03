In response to reports that the Supreme Court is preparing to overturn abortion rights in the United States, Agnès Callamard, Amnesty International’s Secretary General, said:

“While moves to decriminalize and legalize abortion in places like Argentina, Ireland, Mexico and Colombia in the last few years have been a huge win for the global community, there are grim signs that the United States is out of step with the progress that the rest of the world is making in protecting sexual and reproductive rights. We fervently call on the US authorities to protect the right to legal and safe abortion. Anything less would be a gross failure to uphold human rights, including the rights to life, health, bodily autonomy, privacy and dignity.

“Any regression in protection of the right to abortion would not only stand to damage the global perception of the United States; it would also set a terrible example that other governments and anti-rights groups could seize upon around the world in a bid to deny the rights of women, girls and other people who can become pregnant. Overturning Roe v. Wade would become the symbol of a major backlash all over the world, putting recent progress at risk and endangering the health and lives of millions.”

