“No parent should ever have to choose between their child’s safety or their child. Families are already scared and constantly worried for their health – they should not also have to worry about whether they’ll ever see their loved ones again. ICE’s treatment of families seeking safety is unconscionable and cruel.

“In the midst of a global pandemic, ICE has a choice to either let families stay together and free or to keep them shut in despite dangerous and life-threatening conditions. ICE has chosen again and again to make an unconscionable choice.

“They chose to cause parents and kids unnecessary emotional pain and trauma and to this day, they continue to come up with ridiculous reasons to deny kids as young as 1 years old their freedom. No child should continue to be trapped in immigration detention, simply because of their immigration status. This continues to be all the more reprehensible during a health emergency.

“No longer should ICE be using the pandemic against families. Everyone has the basic right to seek asylum in this country, even during a pandemic. All of us have the right to safety and health. ICE should release all families together and stop punishing people for seeking safety.”

