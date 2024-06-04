Haiti: Human Rights Safeguards and Transparency Must Guide Security Mission Deployment

In a public statement issued today, Amnesty International is raising concerns about the lack of transparency regarding the establishment of human rights safeguards for the Multinational Security Support (MSS) Mission in Haiti, that is expected to be deployed in the coming months.

“It is imperative to ensure that any action taken by this multinational mission led by Kenya and supported by the United States and other countries strictly complies with international human rights law as mandated by the United Nations Security Council. A misstep in this regard would be devastating for Haitian people´s rights”, said Ana Piquer, Americas Director at Amnesty International.

“Past multinational or foreign security missions in Haiti have been tarnished by widespread human rights violations and rampant impunity. That is why all the necessary measures must be taken both prior to and for the entire duration of any deployment in Haiti to prevent history from repeating itself,” said Piquer.

Despite clear requirements in UN Security Council Resolution 2699 authorizing the mission for participating UN member states to ensure the highest standards of transparency, there is still a lack of detailed public information about the rules, procedures, structure, as well as an accountability mechanism to investigate human rights violations, in particular sexual exploitation, and abuse.

“Apart from vetting procedures, the mission personnel should receive comprehensive pre-deployment and in-theater training of basic United Nations principles, human rights law, prevention of sexual exploitation and abuse, civilians and child protection. It is also essential that an independent mechanism be in place to receive complaints, investigate all allegations of human rights violations, rule on redress, and refer individual cases to a Haitian civilian court, or any jurisdiction of a country providing personnel for investigation and, where appropriate, prosecution,” said Piquer.

Amnesty International considers that the participation of Haitian organizations, including feminist organizations, in this process is crucial. Civil society’s collective memory and knowledge of a series of actions, which often led to abuses and other wrongdoings, must be considered during the entire process of defining and implementing human rights safeguards for the MSS.

Background

Haiti’s crisis has intensified since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in 2021, leading to endemic gang violence and to widespread human rights violations. Historical foreign interventions in Haiti have often resulted in abuse and impunity, underscoring the need for stringent human rights safeguards in any security mission as Amnesty International stated in its August 28, 2023, open letter addressed to the United Nations Security Council.

