Reacting to reports that a person has died after contracting COVID-19 while in ICE custody, Denise Bell, researcher for refugee and migrant rights at Amnesty International USA, said:

“If confirmed, this is the result of a continued dehumanization of people by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Coupled with a pandemic, these unchanging behaviors result in tragic deaths that could have been prevented.

“Families, community neighbors, and activists have been calling for the release of all people from immigration detention, but this administration has continuously refused to listen and respect the very basic dignity and humanity of people. Every day that people are unnecessarily detained based solely on their immigration status is a day that needlessly and cruelly threatens public safety and health.”

