In advance of today’s House Judiciary Committee hearing on the impact of assault weapons, Amnesty International USA submitted this statement urging approval of the Assault Weapons Ban of 2019 (H.R. 1296).

Amnesty International USA’s deputy director of advocacy and government relations, Adotei Akwei, said:

“Relentless gun violence, including the horrific mass shootings in Gilroy, El Paso, Dayton and Odessa, highlight the devastating impact of assault weapons. Equipped with large capacity magazines, assault weapons are designed to kill as many people as possible in the shortest amount of time. These weapons of war don’t belong on our streets and in our communities – keeping them out must be priority for anyone who wants to end gun violence.”

Amnesty International USA urges Congress to immediately pass the Assault Weapons Ban of 2019, banning semi-automatic assault rifles, semi-automatic shotguns, semi-automatic submachine guns and large capacity magazines.