On Tuesday, January 26 the Surveillance Technology Oversight Project (S.T.O.P.), Amnesty International, New York City Public Advocate, Legal Aid Society, National Action Network, Warriors In The Garden, Immigrant Defense Project, New York Civil Liberties Union, the Electronic Frontier Foundation and other advocates will hold an online press conference calling on New York City and New York State to “Ban The Scan” and outlaw government use of facial recognition. Advocates say that facial recognition is an immediate threat to New Yorkers’ safety and civil rights, particularly BIPOC communities. New York would join a growing number of cities and states that have outlawed facial recognition, including Boston, San Francisco, Portland, and Vermont.

WHEN: Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 at 10:30 AM ET



WHERE: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_afjww0V1ScqFoyUFLKzzcw

WHO: Speakers include:

Hon. Jumaane Williams , New York City Public Advocate

, New York City Public Advocate Hon. Brad Hoylman , New York State Senator (confirmation pending)

, New York State Senator (confirmation pending) Albert Fox Cahn , Surveillance Technology Oversight Project (STOP)

, Surveillance Technology Oversight Project (STOP) Matt Mahmoudi, Amnesty International (AI)

Amnesty International (AI) Jerome Greco , Legal-Aid Society (LAS)

, Legal-Aid Society (LAS) Derek Perkinson , National Action Network (NAN)

, National Action Network (NAN) Derrick “Dwreck” Ingram, Warriors in the Garden

Warriors in the Garden Jose Chapa, Immigrant Defense Project (IDP)

Immigrant Defense Project (IDP) Nathan Sheard, Electronic Freedom Foundation (EFF)

Electronic Freedom Foundation (EFF) Daniel Schwarz, New York Civil Liberties Union (NYCLU)

WHAT: Civil rights groups and lawmakers will voice their support hold an online press conference calling on New York City and New York State to “Ban The Scan” and outlaw government use of facial recognition. Advocates say that facial recognition is an immediate threat to New Yorkers’ safety and civil rights, particular BIPOC communities.

