Responding to executive actions by President Joe Biden today on restarting the U.S. Refugee Admissions program, Bob Goodfellow, the Interim Executive Director of Amnesty International USA said:

“The question today before a new administration and a reorganized Congress is not whether refugees make this country better, which they do, or whether the United States is living up to its historical welcome of refugees, which it is not: it is about the lives, well-being, and human rights of people around the world and about our shared future together. How quickly and how comprehensively we are able to welcome our new neighbors will decide just how bright our future can be.

“The U.S. government should invest in our shared future including though humanitarian programs, family reunification, a private sponsorship model, and expanded community involvement in resettlement through robust promotion of other community sponsorship programs. The United States must take the first step forward together though acceptance of UN High Commissioner for Refugees referrals, request additional funds from Congress to allow for increased refugee admissions, and provide financial support to international organizations working to address refugees’ needs and rights.”