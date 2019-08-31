Responding to shootings in Midland and in Odessa, Texas tonight, Ernest Coverson the campaign manager of Amnesty International USA End Gun Violence campaign said:

“On yet another weekend, this country is reeling from carnage that could have been prevented.

Enough is enough. We need the government to take action in passing common sense gun safety reforms that make everyone safer. By prioritizing guns over people, the U.S. is putting entire communities at risk.”

Background

Last month, Amnesty International published a report examining whether the U.S. has met its obligation under human rights law to provide effective remedies to survivors of gun violence. The report was a follow-up to “In the Line of Fire: Human Rights and the U.S. Gun Violence Crisis”, which examined how all aspects of life in the U.S. have been compromised in some way by the unfettered access to guns, with no attempts at meaningful national regulation.