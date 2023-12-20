Amnesty International USA Response to New Texas Anti-Immigration Law 

Responding to Texas Governor Greg Abbott signing two extreme, anti-immigrant bills that criminalize seeking asylum and allow law enforcement to racially profile people across Texas into law, Amy Fischer, Amnesty International USA’s Director of Refugee and Migrant Rights made the following statement:

“The new anti-immigrant bills passed by the Texas legislature and signed this week by Gov. Abbott will infringe on the human right to seek asylum and trample on the rights of racialized groups across Texas.

“Texas’s new racist ‘show me your papers’ law not only promotes profiling of racialized communities in Texas but will instill fear across immigrant families who are now at risk of family separation, arbitrary detention, and unjust deportation. In a moment in which the human right to seek asylum is already under attack, this new law undermines the right to seek asylum and will result in people seeking safety being sent back to danger.

“Governor Abbott’s Operation Lonestar continues to grow unchecked by the Biden Administration. It is past time for the Biden Administration to take immediate action to stop these racist, xenophobic policies that infringe on the rights of immigrants, asylum seekers, and all Texas communities.”