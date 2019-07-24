A court has ruled against the Trump administration policy making people transiting through other countries ineligible from seeking protection in the United States. Amnesty International USA advocacy director for the Americas Charanya Krishnaswami released the following statement:

“It is inhumane and cruel to force families and individuals fleeing violence to seek safety in places that are just as dangerous as the homes they fled. Everyone seeking protection has the right to humane treatment and a fair asylum process under U.S. and international law.

“Instead of blocking people from gaining safety in the United States, the administration should recognize the humanitarian crisis it has created at the southern border and stop endangering families and individuals by issuing unlawful policy after policy. We must not abandon mothers, fathers, and children who have lost everything and are trying to rebuild their lives.”