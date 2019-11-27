The following statement was issued today by Board of Directors Chair of Amnesty International USA, Janet Lord:

“Amnesty International USA mourns the killing of Anil Raj and sends its deepest condolences to his family, friends, and his brave colleagues. Anil served as a country specialist for Amnesty International USA from 2007-2010 and was a member of the Board of Directors from 2010-2011. Anil is remembered as a bright and creative individual, who always brought innovation to his work and warmth to his relationships.

“The way that Anil’s life was cut tragically short underscores the grave dangers that human rights workers in Afghanistan face. Threatened by all sides in a conflict that continues to claim civilian lives daily, they are left at risk. Amnesty International USA calls on the international community to remember Anil and on the Afghan government to promptly and thoroughly investigate the attacks and bring those responsible to justice.”

