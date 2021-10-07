Last month, Amnesty International USA announced that Alexandra Durbak has been elected Chair of its Board of Directors, effective September 19, 2021. Durbak is a long-time member of Amnesty International, having first gotten involved with AIUSA in high school, and has demonstrated her commitment to advancing and defending human rights – including freedom of expression and women’s rights – throughout her professional and personal endeavors. Currently serving as Director of Ecosystem Strategy at Eisai and a previous Global Leadership Fellow at the World Economic Forum, Durbak has held global roles in international business, innovation, financial services, development, and partnerships for over 15 years.

The new officers, comprising the board’s Executive Committee, are:

Alexandra Durbak, Chair

Tamieka Atkins, Vice-Chair

Matt Kennis, Treasurer

Vibha Venkatesha, Secretary

Jessica Evans, Member-at-Large

David Yu, Deputy Treasurer

Emma Green, Deputy Secretary

“I am thrilled to welcome our new board officers, whose demonstrated commitment to human rights and diverse professional experiences will help guide Amnesty International USA over the next year,” said Paul O’Brien, Executive Director of Amnesty International USA.