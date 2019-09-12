December 9 marks the 5-year anniversary of the release of an executive summary of the United States Senate report on Central Intelligence Agency torture of people who it had detained, many of whom are still in detention in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba today.

On this anniversary, Amnesty International USA is calling for the so-called “Torture Report” to be fully declassified and released, and for all those responsible to finally be held accountable.

“The pain and suffering that the United States inflicted on detainees continues to haunt this country, years later,” said Daphne Eviatar, Director of the Security With Human Rights program at Amnesty International USA. “The full truth about the abuses committed still have not seen the light of day and even worse, some of those guilty of supporting these crimes have been promoted to high-ranking posts within our government. We deserve to know in full what was done and must hold those responsible accountable. Sweeping this dirty past under the rug gives a green light to those tempted to engage in such atrocities again.”

Background and context

Amnesty International has long advocated that government officials and all others who were involved in the torture and ill-treatment of detainees be held accountable, and that detainees being held indefinitely at Guantanamo should either be released or tried promptly in federal court.

