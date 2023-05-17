Responding to the Minnesota State Legislature passing historic gun safety legislation, Ernest Coverson, director of gun violence prevention at Amnesty International USA, said:

“The Minnesota legislature has taken great steps in addressing gun violence. This piece of legislation will expand background checks to private gun transfers and implement a ‘red flag’ law authorizing extreme risk protection orders.”

“We thank Minnesotans for going beyond thoughts and prayers. Now, we need other states and the U.S. Congress to follow Minnesota’s lead.”

