The following quote was issued in response to inquiries on the reported “Commission on Unalienable Rights” to be convened at the State Department:

“Since President Trump took office, his administration has actively worked to take away long-standing human rights protections for women, LGBTI people, and others,” said Tarah Demant, director of the Gender, Sexuality, and Identity program at Amnesty International USA. “If the Administration truly wants to engage in a meaningful dialogue about respecting human rights, then we are happy to have that discussion. But the fact that this panel was announced without details or consultation with human rights experts suggests that this may be just another instrument to negate rights, rather than protect them.”