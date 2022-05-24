As details emerge from Texas about yet another mass killing, including of school children, Amnesty International USA’s Campaign Manager for Ending Gun Violence, Ernest Coverson, issued the following statement:

“We find ourselves again horrified by yet another mass shooting. Thoughts and prayers are not enough. Cliches about lives being changed forever are not enough. We are disgusted and we are outraged. While details are still to be confirmed, this latest tragedy again underscores how U.S. government officials have allowed gun violence to become a human rights crisis. It is unacceptable and must end. We reiterate our long standing demand for comprehensive, common-sense, human rights based gun safety reform at the state, local and federal levels, without further excuses or delay. We stand with victims’ families and survivors, and join our partners in the gun violence prevention community in demanding action.”