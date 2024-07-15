“We Can’t Breathe Anymore. Even Sports, We Can’t Do Them Anymore.” Violations of Muslim Women’s and Girl’s Human Rights Through Hijab Bans in Sports in France

In the summer of 2024, the attention of sports enthusiasts all across the world will be on the city of Paris, France, the host of the XXXIII Olympic and Paralympic Games. Held every four years, they are a celebration of sport in its many different forms, informed by the values of “excellence, respect and friendship.” The Olympic Charter states: “the practice of sport is a human right. Every individual must have access to the practice of sport, without discrimination of any kind in respect of internationally recognized human rights within the remit of the Olympic Movement. The Olympic spirit requires mutual understanding with a spirit of friendship, solidarity and fair play.”

On International Women’s Day, the International Olympic Committee and the Paris Games organizers proudly announced that “France is preparing to host the first Games with full numerical gender parity on the playing field.” President of the French National and Olympic Sports Committee Tony Estanguet thanked local authorities in the country who committed to renaming sports facilities after renowned women: “We thank the local authorities working with us who, through these symbolic actions – which are not only strong but also concrete – contribute to making sport more inclusive and equal.”

The French authorities made it emphatically and unashamedly clear however that their proclaimed efforts at improving gender equality and inclusivity in sports do not apply to one group of women and girls – those Muslim women and girls who wear religious head coverings. In September 2023, the Minister of Sports and Olympic and Paralympic Games Amélie Oudéa- Castéra announced while speaking to the broadcaster France 3 that “representatives of our delegations, in our French teams, will not wear the headscarf.”

This publication attempts to shed light on the discriminatory practices described above and how they violate the human rights of Muslim women and girls in France. Amnesty International believes that when the world will be watching its athletes compete for medals and exercising their right to practice sports without discrimination, it should also cast a critical eye on the Olympics host country, which does not apply Olympic values to everyone. When the French authorities are boasting about gender parity in sports, they purposefully do not count Muslim hijab-wearing women as women.