  • Sheet of paper Report

Venezuela: Open letter to the minister for penitentiary services regarding the detention conditions and possible torture at ‘Rodeo I’ prison

June 25, 2024

People participate in a demonstration to demand better conditions for their imprisoned relatives in front of the Palace of Justice in Caracas on June 12, 2024. Relatives of inmates protested Wednesday in Caracas in support of the hunger strike that has been underway since the weekend in some 19 Venezuelan prisons amid allegations of corruption, procedural delays, overcrowding, and limited access to food. (Photo by Federico PARRA / AFP) (Photo by FEDERICO PARRA/AFP via Getty Images)
(FEDERICO PARRA/AFP via Getty Images)

According to the information Amnesty International has received, the detention conditions in ‘Rodeo I’ are cruel, inhuman and degrading, and in some cases, could amount to torture. We note that the prohibition of torture is a peremptory norm of international law, so we demand that, as head of the prison system in Venezuela, the minister immediately complies with international obligations regarding the prevention of torture and those related to ensuring dignified conditions of detention in detention centers in Venezuela, particularly in ‘Rodeo I’.

Read “Venezuela: Open letter to the minister for penitentiary services regarding the detention conditions and possible torture at ‘Rodeo I’ prison.”

Download the letter