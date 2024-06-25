Venezuela: Open letter to the minister for penitentiary services regarding the detention conditions and possible torture at ‘Rodeo I’ prison

According to the information Amnesty International has received, the detention conditions in ‘Rodeo I’ are cruel, inhuman and degrading, and in some cases, could amount to torture. We note that the prohibition of torture is a peremptory norm of international law, so we demand that, as head of the prison system in Venezuela, the minister immediately complies with international obligations regarding the prevention of torture and those related to ensuring dignified conditions of detention in detention centers in Venezuela, particularly in ‘Rodeo I’.