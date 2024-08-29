A Human Rights-Focused U.S. Engagement with the African Union: A Human Rights & Multilateralism Policy Paper

In the face of challenges related to public health, conflict, the climate crisis, and rising economic inequality, among others, the way states engage in multilateralism is shifting, and there continue to be questions about how global responses to these crises take human rights into account.

At the same time, the United States’ prominent position in multilateral spaces has been increasingly called into question. With these shifts and as a result of the United States’ inconsistent record on human rights, the U.S. government’s ability to advocate for human rights on the international stage is weakening.

One area where the United States’ influence and credibility is changing is in Africa. Despite the introduction of the U.S. Strategy Toward Sub-Saharan Africa and initiatives such as the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit, there are mixed views on U.S.-Africa policy. In particular, some have argued that the Biden administration’s Africa policy has not adequately prioritized human rights.

This policy briefing examines how the United States can update the way it engages with multilateral institutions on human rights in Africa, starting with the African Union.

The paper focuses on how U.S. engagement with the AU could bolster the institution’s efforts to advance human rights in the region. The recommendations provided encompass both longer-term objectives around making human rights the guiding principle for U.S. engagement with the AU and more immediate steps that would strengthen the AU mechanisms best placed to advance solutions to human rights challenges in the region.

Despite some of the challenges facing the African Union, the United States should seek to address these difficulties and engage with the institution as a partner on human rights issues. Doing so would enable the United States to better navigate the changing landscape of multilateral spaces and allow it to support African institutions in exercising their leadership to address challenges in the region.