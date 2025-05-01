U.S. Senate Resolution on El Salvador a Critical Step in Confronting Human Rights Crisis 

In response to the U.S. Senate introducing a Section 502B resolution to request information on El Salvador’s human rights practices, Americas Advocacy Director for Amnesty International USA Daniel Noroña said:

“With the introduction of this resolution, Senators Kaine, Van Hollen, Schumer and Padilla are rightfully demanding more information into the ongoing human rights crisis in El Salvador. Congress has a responsibility to ensure that U.S. assistance does not support governments engaged in human rights abuses, and this resolution is one tool legislators have to uphold human rights standards in U.S. foreign policy.

“Since El Salvador’s state of emergency began in March 2022, Amnesty International has documented widespread human rights violations—including gross violations of human rights such as arbitrary detention, forced disappearances, torture and other cruel treatment, and deaths in custody. The state of emergency has been extended repeatedly, weakening oversight and eroding human rights protections.

“This resolution is especially urgent in light of recent unlawful expulsions by the Trump administration of individuals from the U.S. to El Salvador, where they face a real risk of torture and other ill-treatment, especially at the CECOT mega-prison known for its abusive conditions. We’ve repeatedly warned that removals to countries whose governments commit widespread abuses place people in serious danger. These expulsions amount to enforced disappearances.

“The U.S. Senate must pass this resolution without delay. It sends a clear message that the U.S. Senate will not be complicit in human rights violations and that accountability and justice must guide policy and foreign assistance decisions.”

Resources

