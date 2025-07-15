Thailand: New Amnesty Law Must Clear Peaceful Protesters of All Charges Including Lèse-Majesté

Ahead of a vote in Thailand’s House of Representatives on five bills to grant amnesty for criminal offenses related to political activities, Amnesty International’s Regional Researcher Chanatip Tatiyakaroonwong said:

“Since 2020, various national security and criminal laws have been weaponized to rob Thailand’s peaceful protesters of their freedom, simply for exercising their right to speak out. Now is the moment for the government to make amends.

“In this pivotal vote, Thai lawmakers must ensure the new law allows for the full dismissal of all criminal charges against peaceful protesters – without exempting the lèse-majesté law.

“This law should also be an opportunity for Thai lawmakers to ensure that authorities who perpetrated human rights violations against protesters are not granted immunity for their crimes.”

Background

On July 9, 2025, Thailand’s House of Representatives opened debate on five connected bills designed to grant amnesty for offenses tied to political activities. One of these, drafted by the Network for People’s Amnesty – a coalition of 20 civil society organizations – explicitly includes amnesty for individuals facing the charge of lèse-majesté. This draft law has been endorsed by more than 36,000 individuals. Lawmakers will vote on all five bills on July 16.

A central issue in the debate is whether the legislation will cover cases under Article 112 of the Criminal Code, which carries prison terms of three to 15 years for anyone convicted of defaming, insulting or threatening the King, Queen, heir-apparent or Regent (all of which carry the charge of lèse-majesté).

Some draft texts would also grant blanket amnesty to security forces and officials responsible for human rights violations, such as the unlawful use of force against protesters.

According to local NGO Thai Lawyers for Human Rights, 1,974 people have been charged in connection with political protests since youth-led, anti-government demonstrations began in 2020. A total of 280 of these face charges under the lèse-majesté law. At least 51 individuals have been held in detention, including 32 under the lèse-majesté law.

Amnesty International has consistently called for Thai authorities to unconditionally and immediately drop all charges against peaceful protesters, including under the lèse-majesté law, and release those held in detention.

