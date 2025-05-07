Sudan: Advanced Chinese Weaponry Provided by UAE Identified in Breach of Arms Embargo – New Investigation

This indicates the UAE is continuing to provide support to the RSF, following similar findings by the United Nations’ Panel of Experts on Sudan and other reports. Amnesty International has previously published evidence of arms embargo violations by the UAE, including similarly providing Wing Loong drones in Libya.

Norinco Group has a responsibility to respect human rights throughout its global operations, which requires the company to conduct human rights due diligence throughout its entire value chain to identify, prevent, and mitigate any actual or potential involvement in human rights abuses. Norinco Group must urgently review all past, present and future arms exports to the UAE, and also cease arms exports to the UAE if it does not stop diverting arms to Sudan.

Background

The conflict between the SAF and RSF that has escalated since April 2023 continues to devastate Sudan. Tens of thousands of people have been killed and many more injured. Amnesty International’s recent investigation found the RSF had committed widespread sexual violence – including rape, gang rape and sexual slavery – against women and girls, amounting to war crimes and possible crimes against humanity.

Amnesty International has also launched a global petition urging the UN Security Council to extend the existing arms embargo beyond Darfur to the rest of Sudan. This is part of Amnesty International’s campaign advocating for protection of civilians in Sudan, and calling for accountability for those who have committed atrocities against civilians.

In another case, videos on social media show the SAF seizing weapons left by the RSF after they were forced to retreat from Khartoum on 27 and 28 March 2025. Amnesty International identified one of the weapons in the video as a Norinco 155mm AH-4 howitzer. The only country in the world that has imported AH-4 howitzers from China is the UAE. The transfer happened in 2019, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.



