Slovenia: Facilitating the Transfer of Arms to Israel ‘Alarming’ and Violates International Law

According to media reports, A-E Electronics, a subsidiary of Israel’s biggest arms manufacturer Elbit Systems, used a Slovenian port to transport military cargo to Israel despite Slovenia’s decision to ban the export, import and transit of military equipment to and from Israel.

On July 31, in light of the European Union’s shameful failure to take any concrete steps to stop Israel’s genocide in Gaza, Slovenia announced that it would take national measures to prohibit the export and transit of military weapons and equipment to Israel. However, Slovenian authorities have since confirmed that the Liberian flagged ZIM New Zealand vessel containing “electrical machines” and “military” goods – according to shipping records – was permitted to leave Slovenia for Israel on August 7 because it was announced before the government banned arms exports to Israel.

“Media reports that a vessel carrying military cargo departed from Slovenia to Israel just seven days after Slovenian authorities announced a ban on the export and transit of military weapons to Israel are deeply alarming. This raises serious concerns about Slovenia’s professed commitment to ‘respect international law and protect human rights’. There is a real risk that this cargo will contribute to the commission of genocide and war crimes” said Erika Guevara-Rosas, Senior Director for Research, Advocacy, Policy and Campaigns at Amnesty International.

“By knowingly allowing the transfer of arms to Israel, including via transit of ships carrying weapons and explosives, Slovenia is in clear violation of its obligation under international law to ensure respect for the Geneva Conventions. Such actions risk facilitating serious breaches of international law.”

International law prohibits all states from transferring weapons to any party to an armed conflict where there is a clear risk that such transfers could contribute to violations of international humanitarian law. This obligation applies irrespective of the timing of domestic decisions and rulings. Slovenia must refrain from allowing its ports to be used for the transfer of arms to Israel, in order to uphold its duty to prevent complicity in potential crimes under international law.

Amnesty International’s research shows that Israel’s military has used explosive weapons to carry out targeted attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure, as well as indiscriminate attacks in Gaza. Specifically, Amnesty’s research identified the use of a bomb manufactured by IMI, a company owned by Elbit, in an unlawful Israeli strike on the Radwan family home on April 19, 2024, killing nine civilians, including six children. Israel also blocked humanitarian assistance to Gaza and collectively punished Palestinians.

States that continue to transfer arms to Israel are therefore acting in contravention of their obligations under Common Article 1 of the Geneva Conventions and must act to prevent all such transfers with urgency. Companies manufacturing and exporting arms also have a responsibility to respect human rights and international humanitarian law throughout their value chains. This responsibility is independent of a state’s own human rights obligations and exists over and above compliance with national laws and regulations.

“As Israel continues to commit genocide against Palestinians in Gaza and to maintain its unlawful occupation of the Palestinian Territory and system of apartheid against all Palestinians whose rights it controls, among other serious violations of international law, all states must urgently suspend arms transfers, including transit and transshipment, to Israel. States must strictly enforce the suspension by investigating and where appropriate prosecuting those responsible for breaches.

“Corporations must fulfil their human rights responsibilities, including by ensuring that they do not contribute to violations by states and non-state actors. Any company or private entity that continues to supply Israel with assistance or equipment used to commit crimes under international law, including genocide and war crimes, risks being complicit in these crimes,” said Erika Guevara-Rosas.

Background

On August 7, the ZIM New Zealand vessel left Slovenia’s Port of Koper and arrived in the Israeli Port of Haifa on August 14. The vessel transported military cargo to Israel despite Slovenia’s decision to ban the export, import and transit of military equipment to and from Israel. The vessel is owned by ZIM Integrated Shipping Solutions a global shipping company headquartered in Haifa.

Amnesty International approached ZIM Integrated Shipping Solutions, A-E Electronics and Elbit Systems for comment.

Elbit Systems rejected Amnesty International’s findings and stated that it “is not aware, even to this day, of any formal decision by the Slovenian Government restricting the transfer of military goods to/from Israel” and was not “aware […] of the exact whereabouts of this specific cargo at the time”. At the time of publication, ZIM Integrated Shipping Solutions and A-E Electronics did not respond.

According to latest shipping records, ZIM New Zealand vessel is currently docked in Koper, Slovenia.

