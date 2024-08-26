Pakistan: Authorities Must Be Transparent About Internet Disruptions and Surveillance Tech  

Responding to ongoing internet disruptions in Pakistan and a lack of transparency surrounding their cause, which has prompted a hearing in the Islamabad High Court on August 26, Jurre Van Bergen, Technologist at Amnesty International said:

“The opacity of the Pakistani authorities regarding the use of monitoring and surveillance technologies that block content, slow down and control internet speeds is an alarming concern. Time and again, the use of such technologies, including national firewalls, has proven to be incompatible with human rights.

“These pervasive tools undermine online freedom of expression and access to information. The internet is critical for the enjoyment of the public’s right to be informed, citizen’s self-expression, e-commerce and the digital economy. Internet disruptions also create anxiety among Pakistani communities outside the country who are unable to connect and communicate with their loved ones.

“Amnesty International urges the Pakistani authorities to be transparent about the cause of these internet disruptions and ensure that they do not deploy monitoring and surveillance systems that are unnecessary, disproportionate, and in violation of international human rights law.”

Background

A petition has been filed in the Islamabad High Court against nationwide internet shutdowns. The Chief Justice has sought responses from the government and the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) by August 26.

Internet speeds across Pakistan have experienced a 40% drop in the last two weeks. The Pakistan authorities continue to evade any transparency regarding the acquisition of surveillance technologies and the cause of the slow internet speeds.

The platform X, formerly known as Twitter, has been banned in Pakistan for six months.

