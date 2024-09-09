No Justice Delivered 23 Years After 9/11 Attacks 

Ahead of the 23-year mark of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States, Daphne Eviatar, the director of the Security with Human Rights program at Amnesty International USA, made the following statement:

“We mark this tragic anniversary with continued sorrow, as well as astonishment and disappointment that 23 years after the horrific attacks of September 11, 2001, the survivors and victims’ families have yet to see any justice or accountability for this crime against humanity.

“The stark reality is that the military commissions created at the Guántanamo Bay detention camp in the wake of the attacks have been a complete failure. They have circumvented U.S. and international law, violating the rights of those imprisoned at the facility, while survivors and families of the victims of the September 11 attacks have yet to receive justice. Most of the 30 remaining detainees have not even been charged with a crime, let alone been given a fair trial.

“The United States must finally close this painful chapter and provide genuine accountability for 9/11 victims and survivors, while respecting the human rights of the accused and those who continue to be detained indefinitely without charge. President Biden must release the remaining detainees who have not been charged with crimes and close the facility once and for all.”

