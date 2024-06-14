Kyrgyzstan: Acquittal in “Kempir-Abad Case” Is a Victory for Justice and Human Rights

Reacting to the acquittal of at least 22 of the defendants in the so-called “Kempir-Abad case,” Marie Struthers, Amnesty International’s Director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, said:



“The acquittal of defendants in the “Kempir-Abad case” is an important victory for justice and human rights. The charges against them were politically motivated, the case was marred by inconsistencies and procedural violations, and they endured long months of inhumane treatment including lack of access to adequate medical treatment. In short, these people should never have been charged and put on trial in the first place for the peaceful exercise of their human rights.

“We join with Kyrgyzstani civil society, particular women human rights defenders who have worked hard on the case, to applaud this just verdict and hope it will set a precedent for the release of all individuals currently facing politically motivated prosecution in Kyrgyzstan.”

“Today’s acquittal upholds the defendants’ right to freedom of expression. The authorities in Kyrgyzstan must now take concrete measures to ensure that they and other activists can freely exercise their human rights without any reprisals.”

Human rights defender Rita Karasartova, a defendant and Amnesty International Write for Rights 2023 figure, told the organization, “We didn’t expect it at all. We were crying from surprise.”



Background



The charges against the defendants in the “Kempir-Abad case” were politically motivated and based on groundless allegations that they were plotting mass riots. This case has highlighted ongoing issues with fair trials and the suppression of the right to freedom of expression in Kyrgyzstan. Ahead of the court decision in this case, Amnesty International released a detailed media statement.

Contact: [email protected]