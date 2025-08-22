Israel/OPT: States Must Act Now to Halt Israel’s Military Takeover of Gaza City as Famine Officially Declared 



Responding to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification’s official declaration of famine in Gaza City today, Amnesty International’s Senior Director for Research, Advocacy, Policy and Campaigns, Erika Guevara Rosas, said:

“Today’s official declaration of famine is a devastating confirmation of what humanitarian and human rights organizations, including Amnesty International, have been warning of for months, and a scathing indictment of the failure of states to press Israel into ending its genocide in the occupied Gaza Strip. This famine is the direct consequence of Israel’s deliberate campaign of starvation in Gaza.

“It is all the more harrowing that this famine is an entirely man-made, deliberately orchestrated and preventable catastrophe. The deliberate obstruction of humanitarian aid, the destruction of life-sustaining infrastructure, and the direct killings of civilians are a clear manifestation of how Israel is inflicting conditions of life calculated to bring about the physical destruction of Palestinians in Gaza as part of its ongoing genocide.

“The declaration of famine in Gaza City comes as the Israeli cabinet and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have approved plans for a new military operation to ‘take control’ of the city, further entrenching Israel’s unlawful occupation. Launching such an offensive amidst an ongoing famine would not only lead to yet more mass violations of international humanitarian law, but would also deliberately, exponentially intensify the suffering of Palestinians already enduring starvation and rising death tolls from malnutrition.

“With every hour that passes without decisive international action, more Palestinian lives are lost, and Gaza City edges closer to complete annihilation. History will never forgive us for standing by as emaciated children die, while food remains just miles away, yet blocked by Israel.

“To even begin reversing the devastating consequences of Israel’s inhumane policies and actions, the world must take action now. All states and actors must forcefully demand that Israel ends this abomination by ensuring the unimpeded flow of aid into and across Gaza, a total lifting of Israel’s illegal blockade, dismantling the deadly militarized aid distribution system and allowing the UN and other trusted humanitarian organizations to distribute aid safely and without arbitrary restrictions. They must also press for an immediate sustained ceasefire by all parties and the rapid return of the hostages held in Gaza as well as of all Palestinians arbitrarily detained by Israel.”

